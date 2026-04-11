On-Duty Head Constable Suffers Heart Attack In Chhatarpur, Referred To Gwalior For Treatment; Under Observation

Head Constable Suffers Heart Attack While On Duty In Chhatarpur, Referred To Gwalior For Treatment; Under Observation | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Head Constable suffered a heart attack on duty in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur on Friday.

The incident created a panic and the fellow police personnel immediately rushed to help him. The official is currently undergoing treatment at Gwalior hospital.

According to information, the constable was identified as Head Constable Ganesh Singh Gautam, posted in the Women Security Branch.

Police said the incident took place between 4 pm and 5 pm at the police office.

While performing his duty, the head constable suddenly complained of intense chest pain. As his condition deteriorated, the colleagues rushed him to district hospital.

Here, the doctors confirmed that he had suffered a heart attack. Medical staff immediately started emergency treatment and provided necessary first aid. Following this, the head constable was referred to Gwalior.

As soon as the information was received, senior police officials including Superintendent of Police Agam Jain, Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Patle, and CSP Arun Soni reached the district hospital.

They took detailed information from doctors about his condition and ensured proper arrangements.

Officials said that the head constable is receiving continuous medical care in Gwalior, and is being closely monitored.

There are also reports of improvement in his health after initial treatment, though he remains under observation.

CSP Arun Soni confirmed that the officer experienced sudden chest pain during duty and was immediately taken to hospital by colleagues.

He added that the police department is closely following his treatment and wishing for his speedy recovery.

The incident has caused concern in the police department, with colleagues hoping for his quick recovery and return to duty.