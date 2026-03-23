MP News: CRPF Jawan Escapes Death After Locals Give Him Timely CPR In Morena; Hospital Refuse To Admit-- VIDEO

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A soldier escaped death after locals gave him CPR when he suddenly collapsed on the road due to a cardiac arrest in Morena on Monday.

The entire incident was captured in a video, which shows the soldier lying on the road while several locals gather around him.

In the footage, one person can be seen continuously performing CPR as others stand nearby, trying to help bring the soldier back to consciousness.

Watch the video below :

#Morena: Locals give timely CPR, saves soldier's life after he suffers cardiac arrest pic.twitter.com/AilhICR6bL — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 23, 2026

People present at the spot quickly stepped in and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), continuing the effort for several minutes until the soldier’s breathing returned.

The soldier was later identified as a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force. Witnesses said the locals did not lose hope and kept encouraging him while giving CPR. And, he was brought back to conciousness.

Doctors refuse to admit him

After regaining consciousness, the jawan was taken by local residents to a nearby private nursing home for treatment. However, a shocking situation came to light when the hospital staff allegedly refused to admit him.

According to people present there, hospital employees said they could not admit the soldier because no family member was present at that time.

Later, when the jawan informed his family and they reached the hospital, the staff reportedly said that no doctor was available and again refused to admit him.

Following this, the family members took the soldier to another hospital for further treatment.

Local residents said that if CPR had not been given on time, saving the soldier’s life might have been very difficult.

At the same time, the alleged refusal by the private hospital has raised serious concerns, and people have demanded action from the administration over the matter.

The locals say, that this behaviour is not acceptable in emergency situations.