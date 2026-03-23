MP News: Biker Targets Elderly Woman Returning From Temple In Gwalior, Snatches Gold Chain Worth ₹2.5 Lakh—WATCH CCTV Clip

MP News: Bike-Borne Thief Targets Elderly Woman Returning From Temple In Gwalior | AI Generated

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly woman was robbed of her gold chain worth ₹2.5 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. She was returning from the nearby Ganesh Temple when the accused attacked her.

The incident occurred in Ganesh Colony, located in the Murar police station area of Gwalior.

According to the report, the victim was identified as Nita Kushwaha, living in Ganesh Colony. She went to worship at the Ganesh temple located in the premises of the Narcotics Department due to Navratri. While returning, a young man riding a black bike-- without a number plate, came from the opposite direction and snatched the gold chain from he neck and sped up.

The incident happened so quickly that the woman could not even process for a few seconds.

She raised an alarm, following which people from nearby areas reached the spot, however the accused had fled by then.

The thief fled with a chain worth ₹2.5 lakh.

According to the victim, the stolen chain weighed about 1.5 tolas, worth approximately ₹2.5 lakh. The woman informed her husband, Ganesh Kushwaha, about the incident, after which he reached the spot and lodged a complaint at Murar police station.

The incident was captured on CCTV

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the street where the woman was returning home and around the Narcotics Control Bureau complex. The victim's family has handed over the footage to the police, who are now working to identify the accused based on it.

Police said they were searching based on CCTV footage

Murar Police officials said that a case has been registered against the unidentified bike rider. The accused is being searched on the basis of CCTV footage and will be arrested soon.