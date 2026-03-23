MP News: Bee Attack Kills 24 Sheep, Injures Shepherd in Shujalpur | AI Generated

Shajapur/Shujalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A swarm of bees attack killed 24 sheep and seriously injured a shepherd in Madhya Pradesh's Shujalpur.

The incident happened in the village of Salkankhedi in the Tilawad police outpost area, Shujalpur, Madhya Pradesh

In fact, a few days ago, 220 sheep died in an incident. The shepherd said that he has suffered huge losses due to both incidents.

He has appealed to the administration to provide relief in the form of compensation. According to the information, the dead sheep were lying on the spot in the village of Saklankhedi.

The injured shepherd, Hartiga Ramdevasi, resident of village Kamba, from Rajasthan, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sehore. Hartiga had brought 350 sheep to Madhya Pradesh with three companions, but more than 250 of his sheep died in two accidents.

Shepherds from Rajasthan come to Madhya Pradesh with their sheep.

The veterinary doctor was informed and sent to the spot. The doctor, along with his team, conducted a post-mortem of the sheep. Outpost in-charge Ghanshyam Bairagi said that after informing the veterinary department, a post-mortem was conducted.

Shepherds from Rajasthan come to the state with sheep. Hartiga Ram told that he along with three friends have been in Madhya Pradesh with sheep for three months. On February 25, 220 sheep died after being fed adulterated turmeric purchased from the weekly market.

Bee Attack Leaves Four Injured In Manasa

Similar case: Panic broke out in the Parot Pipliya village near the Bhatkhedi checkpoint on Sunday afternoon when a swarm of bees suddenly attacked passersby, injuring four people. Three of the injured were seriously hurt and referred to Neemuch District Hospital for further treatment.