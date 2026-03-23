Bhopal News: Traders Hide Firecrackers In Luggage While Traveling In Passenger Bus; City Bus Operators File Complaint, Cite Risk

Bhopal News: City Bus Operators File Written Complaint Over Hidden Firecracker Parcels | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dispute over the alleged illegal transportation of firecrackers in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal has further escalated on Monday.

The bus operators have now submitted a written complaint to the district administration and demanded immediate action against those involved in the matter.

In their complaint, the bus operators have specifically named firecracker traders and accused them of repeatedly booking highly flammable materials in passenger buses by hiding them within other luggage.

According to the operators, this practice is extremely dangerous and poses a serious threat to the safety of passengers.

The operators stated that in several instances, suspicious parcels were checked. Upon inspection, only firecrackers were found concealed inside.

In such cases, the parcels were removed from the buses and returned. They alleged that despite repeated warnings, such attempts are continuing.

Along with safety concerns, the bus operators have also accused the firecracker traders of possible tax evasion.

They claimed that one of the reasons for sending parcels through buses is to avoid Goods and Services Tax (GST) checks and formal billing procedures.

According to them, this method is being used to bypass regulations, raising serious questions about potential tax evasion.

The complaint also highlights concerns regarding the role and legality of vehicles operating under All India permits and those involved in commercial luggage booking.

The operators have demanded that the administration verify whether such operations are being carried out in accordance with legal provisions and transport rules.

Bus operators have clearly stated that they will not allow any kind of flammable or hazardous material to be transported in passenger buses at any cost.

They emphasised that passenger safety is their top priority and that no compromise will be made in this regard.

They have urged the district administration to conduct an investigation into the matter and to take strict action against those found involved in illegal parceling, tax evasion and violations of safety and transport regulations.