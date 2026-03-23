Bhopal News: Ticket Price Of Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar- The Revenge Drop After A Blockbuster Weekend-- Check Out New Rates

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tickets of newly released blockbuster Dhurandhar-- The Revenge (part 2) witnessed a price drop across Bhopal theatres after a houseful weekend!

Weekend VS Weekday

Tickets were sold at premium prices-- much higher than the usual average rate of Rs 300, during the weekend.

Dhurandhar-2 tickets were priced at Rs 550 (exclusive of taxes) at Cinepolis cinemas in DB Mall on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Similarly, tickets of Cinepolis at Aashima Mall cost Rs 440 (excluding taxes) during the weekend as all (over 10) shows went fully-packed.

In fact, Dhurandhar-2 tickets for VIP lounge at DM Mall cost Rs 3000 a seat for 11:30pm show on Saturday night.

After the weekend rush, theatres often adjust prices to keep seats filled during weekdays. On Monday, the prices at Cinepolis, DB Mall, slipped to Rs 450. Similarly, Cinepolis Ashima Mall charged Rs 380 a seat for day shows and Rs 350 for shows starting from 8:40pm.

Prices for VIP Lounge (DB Mall) also slipped to Rs 2100 for 6:40pm show and Rs 1800 for 11:30pm show.

Movie-goers flocked to watch the film at popular cinemas such as Cinepolis Bansal Plaza near Habib Ganj, Jyoti Cineplex in Maharana Pratap Nagar, Cinepolis Aashima Mall at Bawadia Kalan, and PVR Aura Bhopal in Aura Mall.

Even some of the smaller halls like Mukta A2 Cinemas, Bhopal (People’s Mall), Mirage and DDX Regal Cinema saw good audience turnout during the weekend.

About the movie

The film Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the earlier hit film Dhurandhar. The new movie continues the story of a brave spy who faces dangerous missions and powerful enemies.

This part is said to have more action scenes and a larger storyline compared to the first part.

Many people on social media have been sharing mixed reactions about Dhurandhar 2. Some viewers say that the first film, Dhurandhar, was better in terms of story and overall impact.

However, many others say that the new part is more exciting, with bigger action scenes and a more thrilling storyline.

Even after the weekend rush, theatre owners in Bhopal expect steady footfall in the coming days as more people plan to watch the film during the week, also because the price drop.