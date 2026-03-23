Bhopal News: LPG Crunch Fuels Black Market Rates To Rs 500/Kg | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sharp rise in LPG prices amid an ongoing shortage has pushed black market refill costs for small cylinders to Rs 300-500 per kilogram, nearly three to five times higher than earlier rates.

Local refill operators said their own purchase costs have increased, while daily customers have dropped to just eight to 10, as students and low-income users find it increasingly difficult to afford basic cooking fuel.

For thousands living in rented rooms and paying guest accommodations across Ashoka Garden, Piplani and MP Nagar, a five-kilogram cooking gas cylinder is not a convenience but a basic necessity.

Vishnu, a local refill operator, said his business has been hit hard. Till last month, 25 to 30 people came daily for refills. Over a month, it would add up to 500-600 customers. Now it has dropped to just eight to 10 a day, he said.

According to him, the problem began when fresh stock stopped coming in. Initially, I managed with existing cylinders. But when I went to procure more, there was no supply. Domestic 14-kg cylinders first appeared in the black market for around Rs 1,500. Now the same cylinder is being sold for Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,800, he added.

He also pointed out that frequent raids have forced many operators to shut shop. There is fear. But if all refill points close, what will students and migrant workers do? That is why some of us are still operating, despite the risks, Vishnu said.

Another operator, Raj, said customers are struggling to cope. Most are students and daily-wage workers. Some are taking refills on credit, while others are walking away because they cannot afford it, he said.

He added that rising procurement costs have pushed rates up. If I am buying gas at nearly Rs 200 per kilogram, I cannot sell it at Rs 100. That s why rates have gone up to Rs 300-500 per kilogram.

For students like Akanksha, preparing for competitive exams in MP Nagar, the crisis is a daily challenge. Living in a shared room in Piplani, she depends on a small cylinder. Today I was told the rate is Rs 500 per kilogram. I cannot ask my family for more, she said, leaving without refilling a cylinder.

Rishita Tomar