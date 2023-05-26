 On Cam: Seniors thrash a group of first-year students of GRMC Medical College in middle of the road in Gwalior
On Cam: Seniors thrash a group of first-year students of GRMC Medical College in middle of the road in Gwalior

On Cam: Seniors thrash a group of first-year students of GRMC Medical College in middle of the road in Gwalior

The incident happened a few metres away from the college near the Boys Hostel after a dispute arose between the two groups.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 08:04 PM IST
On Cam: Seniors thrash a group of first-year students of GRMC Medical College in middle of the road in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A group of senior students at Gajaraja Raja Medical College in Gwalior thrashed their first year juniors in the middle of the road on Friday. A video of the incident has also come to fore and gone viral on social media. 

The incident happened a few metres away from the college near the Boys Hostel after a dispute arose between the two groups.

In the video, a group of boys can be seen beating other boys while laying them down on the ground.

As soon as the college administration came to know about the incident, the warden and chief warden reached the spot immediately to bring the situation under control. 

Talking about the incident. Medical College Dean Akshya Nigam said, “We warned the students involved in the brawl. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against them if they are found doing any such activity in the near future.”

