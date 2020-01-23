On an average 16 girls kidnapped or abducted each day in MP in 2018

BHOPAL: On an average 16 girls were kidnapped or abducted each day in the state Madhya Pradesh in the year 2018. This has been revealed in latest National Crime Record Bureau’s (NCRB) report “Crime in India” -2018 released recently.
Out of total children kidnapped or abducted in MP 72.53% were girls –NCRB 2018. According to the report, Madhya Pradesh registered third highest number of cases of kidnapping and abduction (K&A)of children among all states in the year.
Further in depth analysis by Child Rights and You (CRY) revealed that 27% rise in cases victims of kidnapping and abduction of minor girls was recorded in 5 years i.e between years 2014-2018.
71.10% The NCRB data also revealed that teenage girls are prone to kidnapping and abduction in MP. In all 94% cases of kidnapping and abduction of girls were reported in age group 12 -16 years and 16-18 years. This percentage is 92% at national level.
‘Need to shift narrative beyond generic response to such trends’
On Friday the National Girl Child Day will be celebrated, Child Rights and You (CRY) have raised important facts related to crime against girl child in MP. Analysing the data Regional Director, (CRY) North, Soha Moitra said “This is alarming that 94% of minor girls who were kidnapped or abducted in the year 2018 in MP were of age group 12 to 18 years. Usually, there is a generic response towards such trends that girls of this age group elope. This is high time we should break this narrative as these girls might be pushed into child labour, domestic trade and even sex trade.”Rape
