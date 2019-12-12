Bhopal: Tantrik arrested for raping divorced woman

BHOPAL: Aishbagh police arrested a tantrik for raping a divorced woman, in the name of facilitating her remarriage with her ex-husband.

A 32-year-old woman accused the tantrik of raping her 15 days ago, the police said on Wednesday.

According to SHO Aishbagh Ajay Nair the complainant got a divorced few months ago. However, her husband used to visit woman’s house along with accused tantrik.

She told police that on November 26, the tantrik reached her place and while having a conversation over her sour relationship with her ex-husband, asked for a cup of tea.

However, when she went to the kitchen the accused closed the main door and later dragged her from kitchen to another room and raped her, she further alleged. The accused threatned her to keep mum or else her family would be eliminated.

The victim remained tight lipped for few days but summoned courage and disclosed her ordeal to her family members. They advised to her to approach police and lodge a complaint against tantrik and her husband.

In the investigation, police found that the accused is involved in molesting and harassing women visitors.