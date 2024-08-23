 Olympic Medalist Vivek Sagar Prasad Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain
Vivek Singh plays as a midfielder for the Indian national team. Earlier, he won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and recently, at the Paris Olympics.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
Olympic medalist Indian Hockey Player Vivek Singh visited Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple | ANI

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Olympic medalist Indian Hockey Player Vivek Singh, visited Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on Friday. He went there with his family, to seek the blessings of Mahakal. 

Olympian Vivek Sagar Prasad is a resident of Itarsi in Narmadapuram district. 

According to information, Vivek after securing a medal in the Paris Olympics visited Mahakaleshwar Temple to seek blessings. During his visit to the temple, he followed all the rules and regulations.

He mentioned that he came to take blessings of Baha Mahakal, even before going to Paris for the Olympics. He stated  that one should keep working hard towards their goal since God always pays off the hard work.

He believed that lord was always with him and whatever he does by the grace of Baba Mahakal, result will be positive.

After his visit, he met the Chairman of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Committee and Ujjain Collector Neeraj Singh and Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma, who honoured him and extended greetings on securing the medal in the Olympics.

