 Bhopal: Speeding Biker Rams Into Divider In Govindpura, Run Over By Truck, Dies
The on-lookers informed the police, who arrived at the scene and sent the man’s body for post-mortem.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Man rammed into a divider, hit by truck died | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man died on spot after his speeding bike rammed into a divider and he was run over by a truck in Govindpura area of Bhopal on Thursday night.

He was heading towards the JK road late night when he slipped after collision with the divider. Before he could get up, a recklessly-driven truck ran over him, killing him on the spot, the police said. As per police, the truck driver sped away from the spot and is being searched for.

Govindpura police station TI Awadhesh Singh Tomar told Free Press that the identity of the man who died has not been ascertained yet. It was learnt that the biker had been heading towards the JK road, and had been riding the vehicle at a high speed.

On the Govindpura main road, his bike lost control and dashed into a divider. He fell down, and sustained minor injuries. As he was trying to get up and was about to leave for his destination again, a truck rushing at a high speed crushed him to death and sped away from the spot.

The on-lookers informed the police, who arrived at the scene and sent the man’s body for post-mortem. The police have registered the case against the driver. The police are searching for the accused driver, who fled away from the spot and further investigations are going on.

