Violent Clash Erupts Between Army Major & Traffic Police During Departure Of CM Mohan Yadav’s Convoy In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A violent dispute occurred between an Army Major and a traffic police officer during a VIP movement for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in Gwalior. The incident occurred on Thursday night following a minor accident, which led to a physical altercation between the two.

As the Chief Minister's convoy was making its way through the city after a meeting at the Collectorate Office, traffic police had blocked roads, including at the Indramani Nagar junction near MITS College. At the same time and in the same area, Major Ashish Chauhan’s car was hit by another car, while he was out with his wife, sister and a friend.

The driver of the other car tried to flee, which led Major Chauhan to pursue him. However, when a traffic police officer intervened, the Major and the officer ended-up into a conflict, which soon turned violent.

FP Photo

Major’s wife alleged misbehaviour

The situation escalated quickly, drawing the attention of a passing Crime Branch police vehicle. The officers intervened and took Major Chauhan to the Gola Ka Mandir police station. The chaos made senior police officials arrive at the scene, where both parties were brought to the station for further inquiry.

The Army Major and the police officer both accused each other of assault. The Major's wife claimed that they were unfairly stopped by the traffic police, who initiated the confrontation. She also alleged that the Crime Branch officers forcibly took her husband into custody and mistreated her when she tried to intervene.

According to CSP Nagendra Singh Sikarwar, the matter is under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.