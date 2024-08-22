Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Distribute ₹115 Cr Bonus To Tendu Leaf Collectors In Sheopur

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav will distribute Rs 115 crore in bonus payments to 36 Lakh Tendu leaf collectors in Sheopur | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will distribute Rs 115 crore in bonus payments to 36 lakh tendu leaf collectors as a dividend for their collection of tendu leaves for the year 2023 at a state-level programme organized in Karahal, Sheopur district, on Thursday.

In addition to this, CM Yadav will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects.

According to an official release, a total of 52,305 tendu leaf collectors from 89 minor forest produce committees across six forest divisions in the Gwalior and Shivpuri forest circles, including Sheopur forest division, will benefit from this initiative.

In Sheopur district, 16 minor forest produce cooperative societies operate under the District Small Forest Produce Cooperative Union Limited Sheopur. These include Sheopur, Nayagaon, Hirapur, Dob, Piprani, Ratodan, Pahela, Ochhapura, Karahal, Patarwada, Khirkhiri, Sensaipura, Goras, Beerpur, Vijaypur, and Gaswani. A total of 12,849 tendu leaf collectors are associated with these societies.

Last year, the target for tendu leaf collection was 22,490 standard sacks. In 2023, the rate for tendu leaf collection was set at Rs 3,000 per sack, but for 2024, CM Yadav has increased the rate to Rs 4,000 per standard sack.

During the program, the Chief Minister will inaugurate 13 development projects worth Rs 21.28 crores. He will also lay the foundation stone for 188 construction projects worth Rs 16 crores across 80 villages in 63 gram panchayats in the Vijaypur area under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana.

Additionally, the foundation stone will be laid for the beautification work of Sant Shri Raidas (Regar) Ghat in Ward No. 20 of Sheopur city, valued at Rs 30 lakh, and for the installation of a statue and pedestal for the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Chaudhary Charan Singh in Sheopur, valued at Rs 9 lakh, the release added.