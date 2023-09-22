'Old BJP Workers Not Getting Respect In New BJP, So Joined AAP,' Says Former MLA Mamta Meena

Former MLA Mamta Meena |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A former MLA and senior leader Mamta Meena, who recently resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has slammed the BJP and claimed that old BJP workers were not getting respect in the party as a result of which she resigned.

Meena made the remark while addressing a press conference in the state capital Bhopal on Friday. She left the BJP on Tuesday, September 19 and was inducted to AAP in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Thursday.

"The old BJP workers are not getting respect in the new BJP (referring after joining Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia with his supporters). They are longer respected in the party. I have been the victim of a lot of neglect in the BJP. I expressed my views before the party, but they did not listen to me seriously. Therefore, I left the BJP and joined the AAP," Meena said.

Demand for Chachaura seat was declined

She had put her demand before the party that the ticket for Chachaura seat in Guna district for the upcoming Assembly polls should be given to an old BJP worker. But her demands were neglected, so she resigned, she added.

Notably, the BJP had given the ticket to Priyanka Meena for the seat in its first list of 39 candidates.

On the occasion, Meena also accused the government of making false promises and claimed that the government did not fulfil the promise which it made.

"The state government has not kept the promises it made, due to which we are also troubled. If the same party (BJP) returns into power in the upcoming polls then Madhya Pradesh will go back 20 years. On the other hand, AAP has fulfilled its promises made in Punjab and Delhi," she added.

'Not invited in Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

Meanwhile, Meena also said that she was not invited to BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra. Neither she was not invited to the party meetings nor was she getting respect, that is why she joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

When asked about contesting elections in the upcoming state elections, she added that the top leadership would decide whether she would contest elections or not.

The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

