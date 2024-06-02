Nursing College Scam : Retd Judge To Head Inspection Panel, Registrar Of Respective Dist Courts Too To Join The Inspection

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP High Court, Jabalpur, on Saturday constituted a committee under chairmanship of retired Justice RK Shrivastava to access ground reality of nursing colleges and hospitals across the state. The panel would submit its report on July 15.

The court also ordered inspection 169 colleges declared suitable by the CBI. Though the court hoped that 'once bitten twice shy' CBI would attentively re-inspect the colleges, it deemed apposite to induct a judicial officer in the team.

Accordingly, the court directed that the CBI team would be accompanied by Registrar of District Court of respective district where inspection is to be conducted. Principal District Judge of that particular district where the colleges are situated, would accord permission for making Registrar of District Court a part of the CBI team.

During inspection, videography would also be done so that if needed the court could ascertain veracity of report. Let the inspection be triggered immediately by the CBI and concluded within a period of three months, said the court.

Apart from this, deficient colleges claiming to have removed deficiencies pointed out by the CBI would have to satisfy the three-member committee constituted earlier by placing sufficient material regarding overcoming of deficiencies.

Simultaneously, the Court observed that nursing education was not possible without practical education and learning. It involves a wide range of hands-on skills such as administration of medicines, injections and IV lines, pre and post surgery management, assisting doctors, operating medical equipment, clinical judgment, empathy and interpersonal communication skills for compassionate care, dealing with emergencies, etc.