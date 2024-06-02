 MP Nursing College Bribery Case: Four More Accused Sent To Jail
Nine accused, who were given the police remand till May 28, were presented in the Court on the day. The court has sent all the nine accused to jail.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 12:50 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The special court of CBI has sent the four accused in the Nursing College Bribery Case to jail on Saturday. The CBI had arrested 13 people on May 18 and conducted searches at 31 places in places including Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam and Jaipur. The sleuths had recovered over Rs 2.33 crore in cash, four gold bars, 36 digital devices and over 150 incriminating documents during the searches.

article-image

On May 29, the four accused Rahul Raj, Om Goswami, Ravi Bhadoria and Jugal Kishore Sharma were sent on police remand till June 1. Counsel EA Quarashi representing inspector Rahul Raj told Free Press that the four accused were presented before the court and on the Courtís order they have been sent to jail.

So far, Rahul Raj inspector now terminated; Om Gowswami; Ravi Bhadoria; Jugal Kishore Sharma; Sushil Kumar Majoka; inspector, now terminated; Anil Bhaskaran, chairman, Malay College of Nursing, Bhopal; Suma Anil Bhaskaran; Radha Raman Sharma, Gwalior; Sachin Jain, Bhopal; Jalpana Adhikari, principal, Bhabha University, Bhopal; Mohd Tanveer Khan, the then CEO Patel Motors, Indore; Preeti Tilakwar and Ved Sharma have been sent to jail.

