 Number Of Muslims In Govt Jobs Less Than SC/ST People; Says Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 01:24 AM IST
article-image
Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh | TOI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has said the number of Muslims in government jobs is less than that of the people of SC/ST category. Singh made the statement at a meeting with the office-bearers of the Association of Muslim Professionals on Friday.

Only 74% of Muslims have formal education and the number of women with formal education is still less than their male counterparts, he said. The percentage of literate people among SC/ST category is equal to that of the Muslims, Singh said.

Despite this, the number of Muslims in government jobs is very less, Singh said, adding that a large chunk of the people of this community is intellectual who should encourage the youths to join professional education.

In universities, the situation has come to such a pass that to become a vice chancellor one has to be an RSS member, the former chief minister said. According to Singh, the entire education system has become corrupt.

In many educational institutions, a large number of posts are lying vacant, but the teachers are being appointed on contract, he said. “How can a person who is working on contract impart quality education to others?” he said.

The appointment of teachers and professors on contract basis is not good for the future of students, he said. The quality of education in government schools is so poor that people do not want to send their children to those institutions, the former chief minister said.

Singh said when he was the chief minister he launched the School of Excellence and appointed teachers to impart quality education.

Singh said that the students of these schools were on the merit list of various examinations and that the present government was not paying as much attention to education as is required.

