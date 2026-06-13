NSUI Workers Detained During Protest Against Dharmendra Pradhan Over NEET Paper Leak In Bhopal-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers were detained by police while they were on their way to Atal Bhavan to protest against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue on Saturday.

Among those detained were NSUI state vice-president Ravi Parmar, district vice-president Amit Hatiya, Ritik Sharma and several other party workers. A minor scuffle reportedly took place between police personnel and protesters during the action. The workers also raised slogans against the Union Education Minister.

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VIDEO | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Police detain NSUI workers near Congress party office ahead of protest against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/VEnr5gK5AX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 13, 2026

According to NSUI leaders, some office-bearers were detained from their homes, while others were taken into custody from party offices. Several workers and leaders were among those detained.

Bhopal : Police detain NSUI workers at Congress office ahead of protest against Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. pic.twitter.com/ZT65gjOkvv — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) June 13, 2026

The protesters had started their march from the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office carrying placards and were heading towards Atal Bhavan. They were protesting against the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the NEET examination and demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protesters said that irregularities in one of the country's most important medical entrance examinations had affected the trust and hard work of lakhs of students and their families.

After being detained, Ravi Parmar alleged that the central government was weakening the education system. He said the NEET paper leak was not just an administrative failure but an injustice to the future of millions of young people. He added that NSUI would continue its protest until strict action is taken against those responsible and the Education Minister accepts moral responsibility.

Congress spokesperson Vivek Tripathi criticized the detentions and called the action undemocratic. He said the government was trying to suppress the voice of young people and students. He also demanded the resignation of the Union Education Minister over the issue.

Tripathi said Congress and NSUI would continue raising the matter and protesting democratically in support of students and youth across the country.