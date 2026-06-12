Bhagwa Party Burns Waqf Board Effigy, Takes Out Rally Demanding Its Abolition In Bhopal-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Bharatiya Gan Varta Party (Bhagwa Party) staged a protest in Bhopal on Friday against the Waqf Board as part of their "Waqf Board Bharat Chhodo" campaign.

A large number of party workers took part in the demonstration.

The protest rally started from Board Office Square and moved towards DB Mall. During the march, workers carried a symbolic funeral procession of the Waqf Board, burned an effigy, and raised slogans against the institution.

Watch rally VIDEO below :

Speaking at the protest, party national president Shivakant Shukla said that the Waqf Board goes against the spirit of the Constitution. He stated that there should be one Constitution and one set of laws that apply equally to all citizens.

Shukla claimed that the Waqf Board was established during the Emergency era and said it no longer serves a purpose. He urged the President and the Prime Minister to abolish the Waqf Board and review laws that, according to him, are not in the national interest.

During his speech, Shukla also referred to Pakistan several times. He expressed concern that if arrangements like the Waqf Board continue, they could create divisions in society in the future. He said there should be no situation where future generations face conditions similar to the creation of "another Pakistan."

The Bhagwa Party leader also raised questions about Waqf properties, claiming that their number has increased significantly over time. He called for greater transparency regarding how these properties are managed and whether they provide any benefit to the general public.

Shukla also criticized the BJP, alleging that the party has moved away from its original ideology and has not taken a clear stand on the issue.

During the protest, party workers raised slogans such as "Waqf Board Bharat Chhodo." The party described the campaign as a nationwide movement and appealed to the public to join it. Several party leaders and workers were present at the event.