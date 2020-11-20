Now, MP Government mulling over Cow Cess

BHOPAL: The government is planning to impose Cow Cess for protection and welfare of the cows in the state. The matter was discussed during a meeting chaired by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, here on Friday. Chouhan said that Cow Cess is been being levied in other states too and the money collected through it helps the government to run various schemes for the welfare and protection of the cows. Through the cess the public participation is ensured, he added.

CM will be heading to Salariya Cow sanctuary on Sunday to celebrate the ‘Gopastmi’. On the occasion 14 cow specialist from across the county will join the celebrations and give suggestions for the cow conservation and development.