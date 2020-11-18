MP govt to set up 'Gau Cabinet' for cow conservation, announces CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a "Cow Cabinet" for the conservation of cows and its progeny, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

The Cabinet will comprise the departments of animal husbandry, forests, panchayat and rural development, revenue, home and farmers welfare.

The first meeting of the Cabinet will be held at 12 pm on "Gopashtami" on November 22 at the Cow Sanctuary in Agar-Malwa district, Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi.

"It has been decided to constitute a 'gau cabinet' for the protection and fostering of godhan (cow and its progeny) in the state," Chouhan said.

"Ministers of the animal husbandry, forest, panchayat and rural development, revenue, home and farmers' welfare departments will be included in this cabinet," he added.