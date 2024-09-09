Now Milkmen To Carry Lactometer, Official ID, Food Safety Dept's New Norms To Check Dairy Adulteration In Notorious Bhind

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Department has come up with new set of rules to keep an eye on food adulterators in Bhind-- infamous for the adulteration in the dairy products such as milk and mawa.

Now, all the milkmen will have to be registered with the department and carry an official identity card with them. They will also have to carry a lactometer with them. A lactometer is used to measure the quality of the milk and the amount of adulteration if any.

The major reason of this adulteration has been identified as non-disclosure of the milkmen. There are over 4000 milkmen in the district and none of them are registered with any organisation of any sort which makes it easier for them to mix water and other substances in order to adulterate the dairy products.

The Food Safety Department has issued these new rules in order to reduce the amount of adulteration in products like milk and mawa. The issuing of identity card to milkmen will provide the consumers a confidence that the milkmen are registered with the department and are not adulterating the product as they will be required to check the produce before selling it.

Several people arrested for adulterating mass produced mawa

Mawa is another dairy product that has been produced in mass quantities and is exported to major cities in the state as well as the country. Adulteration in mawa has been a major issue in the district.

Between January and August 31, the Food Safety Department registered FIRs against nine individuals in the district for adulteration. Additionally, three people have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA). According to department data, 326 samples were collected over the eight-month period, of which 51 samples failed quality tests. Among these, 23 failed samples were related to dairy products such as milk, Mawa, and Paneer.