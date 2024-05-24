Now, Mid Day Meal Scam Rocks Madhya Pradesh | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): A large-scale scam in the name of mid day meal distribution in schools has tumbled out of the closet revealing wrongdoings in nearly 23 districts across the state. The school in charges of at least 23 districts have done wrong reporting of mid day meal distribution through the medium of automated monitoring system (AMS) portal.

Notably, mid day meals are not served to students during the summer season as schools remain closed from May 1 till June 15. But the school in charge wrongly reported distribution of mid day meals on the AMS portal during the time when the schools were closed.

The state government has swung into action after the Centre expressed strong displeasure over the irregularity. Pradhanmantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Institution has written a letter to Chief Executive Officer of district panchayats Badwani, Satna, Raisen, Bhind, Guna, Jabalpur, Agar Malwa, Damoh, Jhabua, Mandla, Mandsaur, Balaghat, Betul, Bhopal, Dindori, Narsinghpur, Ratlam, Sagar, Seoni, Shahdol, Sheopur, Shivpuri and Tikamgargh in this connection. The CEO has been asked to initiate action against people responsible for the wrongdoings.