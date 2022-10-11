Now, digital locker facility at Bhopal railway station

The digital locker was inaugurated by station manager Bhopal on the ground floor of the new building, at Bhopal station. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A contract has been allotted for 10 years on RoMT (Renovate, Operate, Maintain & Transfer) basis to digital locker/clock room at Bhopal station through e-auction under non-fare revenue policy, according to Railway officials.

The digital locker was inaugurated by station manager Bhopal on the ground floor of the new building, at Bhopal station. The rates of keeping the goods in the digital locker have been fixed. With this, the railways will get an income of Rs 8,55,786/- per year. Whereas in 10 years the railway revenue including GST will be Rs 1,00,98,274/-.

Rs 15/- per article for the first 24 hours or part of normal space. Rs 20/- per article for the next 24 hours or part thereof.

Rs 20/- per article for the first 24 hours or part thereof of the locker. Rs 30/- per article for the next 24 hours or part thereof.