e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNow, digital locker facility at Bhopal railway station

Now, digital locker facility at Bhopal railway station

Rlys to generate Rs 8.55 lakh revenue per year

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
The digital locker was inaugurated by station manager Bhopal on the ground floor of the new building, at Bhopal station. |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A contract has been allotted for 10 years on RoMT (Renovate, Operate, Maintain & Transfer) basis to digital locker/clock room at Bhopal station through e-auction under non-fare revenue policy, according to Railway officials.  

The digital locker was inaugurated by station manager Bhopal on the ground floor of the new building, at Bhopal station. The rates of keeping the goods in the digital locker have been fixed. With this, the railways will get an income of Rs 8,55,786/- per year. Whereas in 10 years the railway revenue including GST will be Rs 1,00,98,274/-.

  • Rs 15/- per article for the first 24 hours or part of normal space. Rs 20/- per article for the next 24 hours or part thereof.

  •      Rs 20/- per article for the first 24 hours or part thereof of the locker. Rs 30/- per article for the next 24 hours or part thereof.

Read Also
Bhopal: NGT notice to BMC, Wetland Authority on Upper Lake Cruise Restaurant
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Recruitment on 1 lakh government jobs

Bhopal: Recruitment on 1 lakh government jobs

Rewa: Congress leader takes a dig at BJP at Gandhi chaupal

Rewa: Congress leader takes a dig at BJP at Gandhi chaupal

Sehore: Unavailability of urea at manure sales centre puts farmers in tight spot

Sehore: Unavailability of urea at manure sales centre puts farmers in tight spot

Karate training camp ends in Damoh

Karate training camp ends in Damoh

Grievances at CM Helpline; Morena ranks low in redressal

Grievances at CM Helpline; Morena ranks low in redressal