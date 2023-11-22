‘Novembre Numérique Festival 2023’ In Bhopal; Midi Minuit Describes ‘Un Monde Sans Barriers’

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The artworks of eleven French artists in 3D form sketch depicting the tales of timeless moments at the gallery of Alliance Française de Bhopal, are attracting the art lovers.

An art connoisseur can gander at an endless cycle between day and night through the lens of the globally acclaimed artists. Each work speaks in a different language. Each tells a tale in unison – a world sans barriers.

It is part of Midi Minuit, an augmented reality exhibition, organised by Alliance Française de Bhopal under ‘Novembre Numérique Festival 2023’.

Illustrator and animator Johan Papin’s Windows, Lila Poppin’s Tarot , Florent Remiso’s Birds, Juliaon Roels’s The Knight, Théo Guignard’s Strange Encounter, Vincent Mahé’s Mars and other brilliant works have been showcased in the exhibition.

FP Photo

Founder and artistic director of Maison Tangible, Aurblion Joannoy has curated the exhibition. “Midi Minuit was born of the desire to bring together the crème de la crème of French illustration around a single theme. Most of them come from the world of animation, so it seemed only natural to take these artists on a journey towards an infinite loop, that of the passing days," Joannoy said. Besides the exhibition, V R (Virtual Reality) Artwork Programme 2023 is attracting art lovers a lot. Visitors can experience the six monuments of Paris by using virtual reality headset. “I saw this kind of exhibition for the first time in Bhopal, It was an amazing and wonderful experience,” said a student Anamika.