Notice Issued After Quota CHO Fails To Check Patient’s BP During Collector Visit In Tikamgarh; Netizens Raise Concern On Reservation In Medical Field | VIDEO

CHO Struggles To Check Patient’s BP During Collector’s Surprise Visit In Tikamgarh; Notice Issued | VIDEO | X

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A government health centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district came under scrutiny after a surprise inspection by the district administration.

During the inspection, Community Health Officer (CHO) Ritu Ahirwar reportedly failed to measure a woman patient’s blood pressure correctly in front of Collector Vivek Shrotriya.

According to information, the incident took place at the Sapon Sub-Health Centre in Tikamgarh on Saturday. During the inspection, Collector Shrotriya asked Ahirwar to check the blood pressure of a woman patient.

However, she reportedly struggled to measure the patient’s BP correctly. The Collector then asked about her educational qualifications and degree and explained the correct procedure for checking blood pressure on the spot.

The Collector also checked the attendance and patient registers and found irregularities in the records. He directed the Block Medical Officer (BMO) to conduct an inquiry and ordered that a notice be issued to the CHO.

The incident has raised concerns over whether healthcare workers are adequately trained and equipped to handle basic medical responsibilities.

Watch the video here:

Oh God! Look at this 🚨



Community Health Officer of Ritu Ahirwar (SC) failed to take even BP of a patient when district collector came for sudden inspection.



He demonstrated the method on the spot and asked about her qualifications.



A notice was also issued after villagers… pic.twitter.com/NzGXHhkcsF — Ritu #सत्यसाधक (@RituRathaur) August 30, 2026

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media, showing the CHO struggling to measure the woman’s blood pressure in front of the Collector. The Collector can be seen explaining the correct procedure for checking BP.

CHO’s recruitment under reservation system

The incident has also drawn attention to the importance of maintaining strong competency standards in healthcare recruitment.

Ahirwar was reportedly recruited under the reservation system, which aims to provide representation and opportunities to communities covered by the policy.

However, healthcare is a sensitive field where inadequate knowledge, practical skills and insufficient training can directly affect patient safety.

Any gap between recruitment standards and on-ground competency can potentially put patients at risk, particularly in rural areas where healthcare workers are often the first point of contact for medical care.

The episode highlights the need for regular skill assessments, practical training and accountability for all healthcare personnel, regardless of their category or mode of recruitment.