Not Rejected But Elected Former CM Still Gets People’s Affection: Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said he is being called a ‘former chief minister’ but he is not ‘rejected’ but ‘an elected former CM.’

According to Chouhan, wherever he goes, he gets affection from the people who say ‘Mama is their real asset.’

Chouhan made the statement at an event in MIT University in Pune on the occasion of birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand.

Being removed from the post does not mean that he will quit politics, Chouhan said, adding that politics is for something big.

He wants to live for people and work for society and the country, Chouhan said.

But many people take politics as their career and wear white Kurta Pyjamas as part of fashion, Chouhan said.

He said one should join politics with a big target and urged the youths to work hard to plunge into politics and to remain free from fear.

People with honest approach should join politics and never quit it because of some corrupt people, he said.

It is necessary to end money power in politics, as those who spend crores of rupees to become an MLA cannot work for the nation, he said.

Before the assembly election, none of the experts predicted that the BJP would win, besides some leaders of the party were also not sure of a win, he said.

He had decided to ensure party’s victory and worked accordingly, Chouhan said.

Chouhan appealed to the youths to join politics, saying if they work honestly, people will support them.