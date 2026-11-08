Not Just Gods, Bhopal Residents Worship Trees During Diwali To Thank Mother Nature | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While Diwali is traditionally celebrated by lighting diyas in homes and temples, residents of Bagh Mugalia Extension Colony in Bhopal have been following a unique tradition of worshipping trees for the past eight years to promote environmental conservation.

Every year, on the Saturday before Diwali, residents gather to perform aarti and light earthen lamps around trees, expressing gratitude for the oxygen they provide and their vital role in sustaining life.

Umashankar Tiwari, president of the Colony Development Committee, said trees form the foundation of human existence and deserve appreciation for their contribution to the environment.

He explained that the initiative aims to spread awareness about protecting trees and recognising their importance in maintaining ecological balance. The celebration witnessed enthusiastic participation from children, women, senior citizens and youngsters, who collectively offered prayers and illuminated the surroundings with diyas.

Residents from neighbouring colonies have also started participating in the initiative, helping spread the message of environmental protection.

The eight-year-old tradition combines festive celebrations with environmental awareness, encouraging people to value trees and contribute towards preserving nature.

Through this distinctive Diwali celebration, Bagh Mugalia Extension Colony residents continue to promote a message of gratitude, greenery and environmental responsibility.