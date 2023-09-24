Not CM, But Social Revolution: Chouhan

Nasrullaganj (Madhya Pradesh): Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said he is not a Chief Minister but a “social revolution.”

Chouhan made the statement at the time of laying the foundation of SIP Ambar Irrigation Project phase-2 in Bherunda on Saturday.

He also announced Rs 321.45-crore worth projects for the development of Bherunda.

Chouhan also inaugurated the Neelkanth drinking water project worth Rs 77 crore.

Chouhan reached Mandi village in Bherunda Telsil and laid foundation of various projects worth Rs 312 crore.

He took the Congress to task saying that there was a time when the people did not even have a hand pump, but now, everyone is getting Narmada water.

A project worth Rs 190 crore will be set up to irrigate 4,000 acres, he said, adding that had he not been at the helm of affairs or had the BJP not been in power, could there be such a growth in the state.

When draught was staring at the state, he went to Mahakal temple and prayed there for rain, and it happened, Chouhan said.

He said he was not running a government but a family.