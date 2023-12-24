No Wild Fowl Hunted For Vijay Shah’s Party: Tiger Reserve Director | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An investigation into the party by former forest minister Kunwar Vijay Shah and by his friends in the core area of Satpura Tiger Reserve is still underway. Meanwhile, it was being said that a wild fowl was hunted down for the party.

However, director of Satpura Tiger Reserve L Krishnamurthy has denied this. He conceded that boiler chicken was cooked at the camp where forest employees live. In an interaction with Free Press, Krishnamurthy said that no wild fowl was hunted for the party as reported by a section of the media.

He asserted that cooking food in camp is no violation of the forest norms. The buzz was that some employees of the forest department deposed before the investigating team and gave their statements. To establish the substantial evidence, the forest employees have been asked to collect the feathers and other remnants of the chicken.

In the meantime, statements of couple of forest officials who were present during the party were recorded. Assistant director of Satpura Tiger Reserve Sandeep Fellows is carrying out the probe into the matter.

The investigation was ordered on the complaint of wild life activist Ajay Dubey, who accused Vijay Shah of enjoying chicken and meat party inside the core area of Satpura Tiger Reserve and said that act of Shah was in violation of forest norms.