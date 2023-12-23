MP Updates: Gwalior Man Tricks Friend, Threatens To Make His Pictures With Girlfriend Viral; 14-Year-Old Dies In Road Accident In Chhatarpur

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A case of blackmailing with the photos and videos of the conversation is registered against a man and his female friend in Murar police station area of Gwalior.

On the complaint of the victim youth, the police have registered a case against his friend and girlfriend and started searching for them.

According to the information, Karan Gangil, a resident of Shreeji Plaza, Murar, already had acquaintance and friendship with a young man named Vinod Tiwari. Tiwari introduced him to a girl named Nisha and when the acquaintance between the two grew, they started chatting via text messages. They started going out on restaurant and movie dates and got close to each other.

Later, Tiwari got access to the photos and videos of the couple and started threatening Gangil, demanding huge amount of money. Frustrated, the young man informed the Murar police station about the matter.

Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the youth and the accused young man and the girl are being searched.

14-year-old students die in Chhatarpur

In the Chhatarpur area of Madhya Pradesh, a 14-year-old student lost his life in a traffic accident on Saturday, according to police.

On Saturday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., a tractor struck a student who was crossing the street in front of Baburam Chaturvedi Stadium, which is located beneath the city's civil line police station. Here at Government Higher Secondary School No. 2, the dead was a ninth-grade student.

He was taken to the district hospital by the locals as soon as possible following the incident, when medical professionals declared him dead.

"Today, a student of Government Higher Secondary School No. 2 was crossing the road from the divider and met with an accident from a tractor," said Aman Mishra, the City Superintendent of Police (CSP). He was brought to the hospital shortly after the tragedy, where medical professionals pronounced him dead. " He said that the tractor was seized by the police and that a lawsuit would also be filed over the incident.