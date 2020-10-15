No wait till retirement, all accounts to be settled during service: MP Government

State government has decided not to wait till retirement of an employee to settle final accounts including recovery of over payment. Employees in large numbers get overpaid due to wrong fixation or adding increments early in the salary.

The wrong computation by staff often leads to over payment to the employees. Most of the time it happens because of erroneous fixation of salary in higher slab or adding an increment in the salary before the due date. These things crop up only at the time of retirement during final settlement of dues of an employee which leads to orders for recovery from person’s gratuity etc.

The state government has now instructed all the departments to keep tab on such developments and if there is any sort of over payment then recovery should be ordered immediately. The recovery should be calculated and divided in monthly installments spread for over two years that could extend up to three years.

State government has asked officials from finance and accounts departments to take care of such mistakes during service period only and recover the overpaid amounts during service period only. It has also fixed the responsibility of head of the department or unit if such mistakes go unnoticed. Recovery would be done from the official responsible, says the government order.

The development comes after courts’ order where it had stopped the recovery citing that it was not the mistake of employee rather it was because of the person responsible for fixing the salary and the authority that did not find the mistake.

The order also says that the recovery installment should not exceed 30% of his salary. Interest should also be calculated and added in recovery amount. If the recovery amount is bigger than it can also be deducted from arrears etc.