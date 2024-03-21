No Senior Congress Leader Ready To Fight Election: CM

MP Chief Minster Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that morale in the Congress is so low that no senior party leader is ready to contest Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh. "There are a total of 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state but no senior Congress leaders are ready to contest the poll,” said CM Yadav while addressing a road show organised in support of BJP’s Sidhi Lok Sabha candidate Dr Rajesh Mishra on Wednesday.

Dr Mishra filed his nomination papers in the presence of CM Yadav, Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla, cabinet minister Prahlad Singh Patel and other prominent leaders. Yadav also indirectly targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his Yatra saying the Congress' yatra has become 'Congress Chhodo Yatra'.

“A Congress leader (Rahul Gandhi) started a padayatra and his yatra has become Congress Chhodo Yatra'. Wherever he went, people left Congress. Aage aage Bhaisahab, pichhe pichhe full stop," Yadav said. Such is the situation in Congress, that a local Congress leader Lal Chand Gupta has left the party criticizing its policies and joined the BJP.

Flying Congress over rejecting the invitation of Ram Temple, the chief minister said that people will teach a lesson to the grand old party by rejecting its candidates. Meanwhile, BJP Shahdol candidate Himadri Singh filed nomination from Shahdol parliamentary seat on Wednesday. She filed the nomination papers in presence of local BJP leaders. Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said that, three nomination papers , two candidates from Sidhi and one from Shahdol filed nomination papers on day one.