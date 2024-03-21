LS Polls: BJP LS Candidates Counting On... Modi Ji Ka Naam Aur Party Workers Ka Dum |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Modi Ji Ka Naam and party workers Ka Dum – this is what the BJP candidates are counting on for the Lok Sabha election – for which doing house-to-house campaigning is not possible as was done for the assembly polls. To ensure outreach to every corner of the constituency candidates are rallying support in the name of PM Modi and entrusting booth-level party workers.

The local leadership in each constituency holds the responsibility of fostering a strong connection between the public and the party. In every constituency, the party cadre has taken on the responsibility of leading the campaign, organising various events from small public gatherings to door-to-door outreach, effectively connecting the public with the party. Each Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), along with their team, is actively conducting public meetings, engaging with voters, and seeking support for the Lok Sabha candidate within their assembly constituency.

Bhopal: BJP candidate from Bhopal, Alok Sharma, told the Free Press that, being a cadre-based party, they have assigned the role of garnering support to booth-level workers. “Eight Vidhan Sabhas fall under the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency. To cover all the seats, we have established a ‘chunav karyalay’ in Bhopal, from where we will target all eight Vidhan Sabhas. The BJP being a cadre-based party, our booth-level workers have been assigned the crucial role of garnering support for the party. We will conduct ‘karyakarta sammelan’ and ‘labharthi sammelan’ (meetings for beneficiaries) to effectively target the voters”, said Sharma.

Hoshangabad: The BJP candidate from Hoshangabad, Darshan Singh Choudhary, stated that their team of MLAs is targeting people in their respective Vidhan Sabha by engaging in one-to-one conversations. Choudhary said, “Our ‘vidhayak ki toli’ (team of MLAs) is focusing on engaging with people from their respective Vidhan Sabha by organising conferences and engaging in one-on-one dialogues. Personally, I visit villages, meeting people and addressing them while riding bullock carts, tractors, and other means, seeking their support by treating them with respect and understanding.”

Khargone

Gajendra Singh Patel, the candidate from Khargone, mentioned that they have formed a team in every constituency. He said, “We have established a team in every constituency, bringing together people from 3–4 villages and addressing them collectively. Additionally, the team stationed in each area arranges small gatherings and connects with people through ‘Natak’, providing them with information related to the party”. 4

Khandwa: The candidate from Khandwa, Gyaneshwar Patil, mentioned that he visits some areas of the constituency while party workers visit others. “I personally visit certain areas of the constituency, while in other areas party workers conduct door-to-door campaigns and organize small gatherings and public meetings. Each party worker is assigned specific duties, and they carry out their tasks accordingly,” added Patil.