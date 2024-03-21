Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Pays Attention To 6 Seats Going To Polls In First Phase |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress is still searching for suitable candidates for the Lok Sabha election, but the BJP has started focusing on the constituencies which are going to polls in the first phase on April 19. On this day, Chhindwara, Mandla, Sidhi, Jabalpur, Balaghat and Shahdol are going to polls. The BJP has declared candidates for all the seats in MP, but the Congress has yet to choose candidates for Jabalpur, Balaghat and Shahdol.

The Congress has started campaigning for three of the six seats for which polling will be held in the first phase. The candidates themselves are campaigning. The BJP has already held a meeting with the election management committees for the seats. The party has also handed over the responsibilities to different leaders. Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has been deployed in Chhindwara, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla in Sidhi and minister Rakesh singh in Jabalpur.

As Prahlad Patel is holding the charge of the cluster in Vindhya region, he is working for Shahdol and Sidhi seats. He has also been handed over the charge of Balaghat. Similarly, Vijayvargiya, who is looking after the cluster of Mahakaushal, has been asked to look after each seat in Mahakaushal region, including Chhindwara. The BJP’s biggest challenge is Chhindwara constituency. The party is making all efforts to make a dent in the bastion of former chief minister Kamal Nath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a rally in Chhindwara. The state BJP unit has sent a proposal for PM’s rally in certain places. The name of Chhindwara is on the top of the proposal. After leaving the BJP, party’s former Rajya Sabha member Ajay Pratap Singh announced that he would contest from Sidhi. Because Singh is in the fray, the BJP is facing some challenges in the seat. As BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Mandla seat Faggan Singh Kulaste lost the assembly election, the party is paying special attention to this constituency.