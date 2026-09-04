No Road To ₹60-Lakh Community Centre, BJP MP’s Car Gets Stuck In Mud During Inauguration In MP's Mandla | VIDEO

No Road To ₹60-Lakh Community Centre, BJP MP’s Car Gets Stuck In Mud In MP's Mandla |

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): ₹60 lakh for a building, but no road to reach it! BJP MP Faggan Singh Kulaste, arriving for the temple's inauguration, witnessed an embarrassing moment when his car got stuck in the midway. Apparently, there was no road to reach the newly-constructed community centre, and the narrow pathway, used for commute, was washed away by the heavy rains.

The incident took place in Gram Panchayat Chakdehi under the Babaliya area in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh.

According to information, a community centre worth ₹60 lakh was constructed under the government’s ‘Janman’ scheme. However, the final 200-metre stretch leading to the building was left without a proper access road.

Amid ongoing rains, the approach stretch had turned muddy, causing Kulaste’s vehicle to get stuck. After repeated attempts to move it failed, a tractor had to be called in to pull the vehicle out of the mud.

Reports said the vehicle of the CEO of Janpad Panchayat Narayanganj and other vehicles accompanying the dignitaries also got stuck on the muddy stretch.

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Tractors were used to pull them out before the inauguration programme could proceed.

After witnessing the poor condition of the approach route, Kulaste asked the Gram Panchayat to prepare a proposal for construction of the road and assured that funds would be made available for the work.

Villagers expressed happiness over the construction of the community centre but questioned its usefulness without proper road connectivity.

They said reaching the building becomes extremely difficult during the rainy season.

The incident has now raised hopes among villagers that the missing approach road will finally be constructed after the MP himself experienced the problem firsthand.

The contractor associated with the construction agency was reportedly not present at the site during the inauguration programme.

With the issue now coming to the MP’s attention firsthand, residents hope that the proposed road will receive approval soon and provide all-weather connectivity to the community centre.