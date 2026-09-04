Bhopal Municipal Corporation Pauses Sealing Drive As Top Officials Meet SG In Delhi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) did not carry out any sealing action on Thursday as senior state and civic officials stepped up preparations ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on September 15.

Additional chief secretary (urban administration) Sanjay Dubey and BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain met Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in Delhi and briefed him on the sealing drive against commercial activities operating from residential properties.

Following the meeting, BMC officials worked through the day to compile detailed records of the enforcement drive. The data includes details of 8,264 notices, sealing actions, panchnamas documenting voluntary closures and geo-tagged photographs of properties where notices were issued.

Officials are preparing the state's response amid the Supreme Court's earlier warning of contempt proceedings. The government is also required to explain the circumstances surrounding the committee constituted on Aug 2 to examine issues related to commercial activities in residential areas.

The BMC has identified more than 62,000 properties where commercial activity is allegedly being carried out in residential areas. So far, 190 establishments have been sealed, while panchnamas have been prepared for properties where owners voluntarily closed their establishments.

BMC seeks to vacate 107 High Court stays

The BMC has also initiated proceedings to vacate High Court stay orders covering 107 properties. These cases are listed for hearing on September 7. Of the 107 cases, 16 relate to occupancy violations, while 91 involve unauthorised construction or construction beyond approved limits. Thirteen properties are located within 50 metres of the Upper Lake's Full Tank Level, including 10 in Khanugaon and three in TT Nagar.

Traders meet minister Krishna Gaur

Meanwhile, trader associations from Govindpura met minister of state Krishna Gaur on Thursday and sought a halt to the sealing drive. Following their request, municipal officials were called to her residence, where they explained the action taken so far and the Supreme Court's directives. Gaur assured the traders that she would discuss the matter with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.