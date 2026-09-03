Bhopal Municipal Corporation Forms Joint Team To Implement HC Slaughterhouse Order | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has constituted a joint team comprising officials from the revenue, veterinary and animal disease investigation departments to implement the Jabalpur High Court’s directions on the modern slaughterhouse at Maida Mill Road, Jinsi.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the police commissioner’s office on Aug 27 following the HC’s Aug 25 order in M/s Livestock Food Processors Pvt Ltd vs State of Madhya Pradesh and others. The team will inspect the slaughterhouse premises, examine the articles stored there and assess the condition and quality of animal products.

The proposed panel includes an SDM/tehsildar, a senior veterinary doctor and three specialists from the State Animal Disease Investigation Laboratory.

Video recording of slaughterhouse

BMC officials said the inspection and related proceedings will be video-recorded to maintain transparency. Articles found to have deteriorated will be destroyed, while those considered fit for use will be dealt with in accordance with the directions of the state authorities and the civic body. The High Court has also directed authorities to stop the ammonia plant after the articles are removed from the premises.

PIL seeking closure dismissed

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a PIL seeking the permanent closure of the modern slaughterhouse. A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vivek Rusia and Justice Pradeep Mittal dismissed the petition on Sept 01, observing that the facility had already been constructed and made operational and that the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board had inspected it and granted the necessary permissions.

The petitioners had raised environmental and public health concerns, citing alleged pollution from the earlier Jinsi Road slaughterhouse. They also questioned the location of the new facility. The court noted that nearly Rs 29 crore had already been spent on the project and that the petition was filed after a delay of around three years. It further observed that the issue had previously been considered in proceedings before the National Green Tribunal. The court found no grounds for interference and dismissed the PIL.

Official statement

BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain confirmed that officials were directed to submit the names and designations of nominated officers at the earliest so that the team can begin the process of implementing the court’s order.