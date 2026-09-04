Bhopal: Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal Asks Senior Officers To Visit Distant Districts Under Jan Vishwas Campaign |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal asked all senior officers to visit distant districts under Jan Vishwas campaign and solve the complaints of people. Earlier there were complaints that senior officers are visiting the nearest districts from their hometown under the campaign.

Apart from this, CS instructed that pending complaints of the CM Helpline be resolved in a time-bound manner. He was chairing the review meeting of Jan Vishwas campaign at Mantralaya on Wednesday. He said that officers should also speak with some complainants while solving the complaints. All officers should give reply to letters of Centre in mandatory 15 days.

He asked the officers to provide information for the next CS conference and CM flagship schemes. It was informed to him that more than 80% CM Helpline complaints have been successfully closed, and action is underway on the remaining complaints. Every day, 55,000 calls are received under CM Helpline, and they have 15,000 complaints.

Under the Lok Sewa Guarantee campaign, more than 8 lakh complaints have been solved.

During the meeting, CS took information on schemes run by different major departments such as Panchayat department, food and Civil Supplies Department, women and child department and so on. He also directed the formation of a committee for preparation of collectors conference and Manthan programme.