No Place In Country Has As Much Drugs As In Madhya Pradesh," Says Congress Chief Jitu Patwari After 112 Kg Of Narcotics Seized

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state saying that there is no place in the country which has as much drugs as the state.

Patwari made the remark while speaking to reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Monday in connection with recent action of DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) that busted a factory engaged in illegal manufacture of Mephedrone (a psychotropic substance under NDPS Act, 1985) in Jhabua district on Saturday.

"The way the drug mafia is revealed in the public domain, 20 times more than that is being consumed. What kind of a state has it become? Be it the Bhopal drug seizure case, cases in different cities of the state in the last a year or the recent Jhabua case, this is a message that there is no place in the country which has as much drugs as there are in Madhya Pradesh," Patwari said.

"Udta Punjab (referring to drug addiction) lags behind Udta Madhya Pradesh. The BJP government has made this condition in the state," he added.

Notably, the DRI operation resulted in the recovery of 36 kg of Mephedrone in powder form and 76 kg of liquid Mephedrone and other raw materials and equipment , which were seized under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. The factory, which was being illegally used for the manufacture of drugs, was also sealed.

Besides, four individuals, including the director of the factory, have been arrested for illegal manufacturing and storing of Mephedrone(a psychotropic substance under NDPS Act, 1985).

Meanwhile, further speaking about a case of molestation victim set on fire in Khandwa district, the Congress leader said that CM Mohan Yadav is also the home minister of the state but not able to manage it and he should resign from the post of home minister.

"CM Mohan Yadav is also home minister of the state and he is unable to manage home ministry. He should resign from the post of home minister. I have requested him for the same in writing as well. Madhya Pradesh has landed into a horrible state, daily 18 rapes occurred here. The case of Khandwa conveys the message that there is no rule of government, law or police in Madhya Pradesh but a Jungle raj," he added.

Notably, the son of an accused in a molestation case tried to kill the victim by pouring petrol in an effort to pressurise her to compromise.

"On October 12 at around 10:30 am, a son of an accused in a molestation case, set the victim on fire by pouring petrol in an effort to pressurise her for compromise. The girl sustained about 27 per cent injury, the police registered a case based on the statement of the victim and arrested the accused. The girl is admitted to MY hospital, Indore and her health condition is stable," Khandwa MP Manoj Kumar Rai told ANI.