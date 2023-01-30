e-Paper Get App
No one will be spared if found in harming peace and harmony of our state, says Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra

The minister added that the police will be going to find out the source of cash recovered from her pockets

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): No one will be spared who are found in damaging peace and harmony of the state. The woman who was arrested by the police for providing details to PFI police to interrogate her to get more details, said home minister Narottam Mishra to media here on Monday.

Police have arrested a 30-year-old woman having alleged links with the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) for filming the proceedings of a court during a hearing in Indore district.

The woman, identified as Sonu Mansuri, later told the police that an advocate had asked her to make the video to be sent to the Islamic outfit PFI and she was given Rs three lakh for the work, the Police said.

The minister added that the police will be going to find out the source of cash recovered from her pockets. The police are also going to investigate the links of the crime and the people connected with the woman.

The police are also going to investigate why the woman had hidden her identity and entered into the Court. 

article-image

