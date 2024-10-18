 Nitin Gadkari To Chair Inaugural Session Of PWD’s Two-Day Seminar On Emerging Trends In Road & Bridge Construction In Bhopal
Union Minister of Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari, will chair the inaugural session.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Public Works Department, in association with the Indian Road Congress (IRC), is going to organize a two-day seminar titled “Emerging Trends and Technologies in Road and Bridge Construction and EPC Contract Execution” in Bhopal. Union Minister of Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari, will chair the inaugural session.

Interacting with media persons, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh stated that more than 450 representatives from various states will participate. The aim of the seminar is to promote the latest technologies, enhance transparency in work, and strengthen the commitment to public welfare.

He spoke about the Lok Path app of PWD, which is designed to report road potholes. So far, 3,700 complaints have been received through the app, and 95% of these complaints have been resolved. Complaints need to be addressed within seven days, and the process for taking action against the guilty officials is underway for any pending cases.

A decision has been made to shorten road distances using aerial routes, which will save travel time. The planning of greenfield routes is also in the pipeline. These greenfield routes will connect two cities or areas, further reducing road distances.

It has been decided to include the remaining roads of PWD in the Lok Path app. To accelerate road construction work, new techniques are being implemented, including Full Depth Reclamation, Microsurfacing, and White Topping. Since bitumen is the primary material behind damaged roads, the decision has been made to purchase it from Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum, and this condition will be included in the tender.

To strengthen road maintenance, the Road Asset Management System (RAMS) has been implemented, which is a software-based technique. To ensure better quality, it has been decided to appoint quality monitors.

