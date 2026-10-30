Nishatpura Police Arrest Man With 292 Drug Injections Near New Jail Road In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nishatpura police on Thursday arrested a man and seized 292 injections, including 146 buprenorphine hydrochloride injections which were being carried for illegal distribution to addicts.

Nishatpura police station in-charge Manoj Patwa said the suspect, identified as Prem Sharma, a resident of Dwarka Nagar, was apprehended near a restaurant on New Jail Road following a tip-off.

He was on his way from the Gandhi Nagar side to deliver the injections to some persons near People’s Mall.

During a search, police recovered 146 injections of buprenorphine hydrochloride and 146 injections of pheniramine maleate. The suspect failed to produce a licence or valid documents for possession of the medicines.

Police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and launched an investigation. He is being questioned to establish the source of the injections and identify others involved in the supply network.

Police said the suspect had previously been arrested in a robbery case registered at Shahjahanabad police station and an assault case at Bajaria police station.