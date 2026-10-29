Bhopal's ₹32.41 Crore Scheduled Caste Skill Training Scheme Under Scanner Over Alleged Fake Placements, Trainees Deny Getting Jobs As Employers Dispute Appointment Letters | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A government-funded skill development scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) youth in Madhya Pradesh has come under scrutiny over alleged fake placements and disputed appointment letters.

The Madhya Pradesh Employment and Training Council (MAPCET) selected 34 agencies to train beneficiaries and ensure employment for 70% of them. However, several trainees denied receiving jobs, while two establishments disputed appointment letters attributed to them.

Rs 32.41 crore approved

Sanction orders from the office of the commissioner, SC development, show an approved outlay of Rs 32.4137 crore. Of this, Rs 12.96 crore was sanctioned for 2020-21 and Rs 16.4937 crore for 2021-22, totalling Rs 29.4537 crore.

The March 25, 2022 order authorised Rs 16.4937 crore for MAPCET towards training and infrastructure development for educated youth seeking self-employment.

Trainees deny jobs

Arti Ahirwar, trained by Shri Guru Hargovind Society, denied receiving employment. Harendra Prabhakar and Santosh Kumar Saket, trained by the Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance (CRISP), made similar claims.

Rachna Goyal, trained by the All India Society for Electronics and Computer Technology (AISECT), also denied getting a job.

Appointment letters disputed

Bajaj Service, Sagar, denied issuing an appointment letter, disputing its seal and signature. Navin Shringar Lok also denied issuing a letter attributed to it.

MPCON had a placement target of 355, covering courier delivery executives, documentation assistants and field technicians.

CRISP's target was 420, covering sewing machine operators, assistant fashion designers, CNC operators, CCTV installation technicians and junior software developers.

AISECT's target was 518, covering self-employed tailors, domestic data entry operators and broadband technicians.

15 agencies named

1. MPCON Limited

2. Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance (CRISP)

3. All India Society for Electronics and Computer Technology (AISECT)

4. MSE Solutions Private Limited

5. Shri Guru Hargovind Society

6. Mahalwala International Educare Services LLP

7. Srishti Educational and Welfare Association

8. Rishiraj Singh Memorial Welfare Society

9. Indianeers Media Private Limited

10. Nalanda Institute for Computer and Vocational Training

11. Ultimate Energy Resource Private Limited

12. E-Herex Technologies Private Limited

13. Human Welfare Organisation

14. Facilitation Awareness Of Community For Empowerment Phase

15. Gyanveer Sewa Samiti

Payments linked to placement

SC department secretary and commissioner Satendra Singh said training and attendance were recorded online. Payments were released in three instalments, with the final payment conditional on placement.

He said agencies had received payments only for training, not placement. If trainees remained unemployed, the final instalment was withheld.

Singh sought specific cases of allegedly fabricated placement documents for examination.