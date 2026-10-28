Bhopal Women's Commission Hears 51 Cases Including Rape Allegation, ₹10 Lakh Dowry Harassment Complaint And Police Inaction | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman present during a Madhya Pradesh State Commission for Women (MPSCW) hearing accused Nitin Thakur, a resident of Dhatura village, of committing rape on the pretext of marriage. The complainant stated they met in 2017 and the suspect established physical relations with her while assuring to marry her.

This continued till 2025. However, he refused to fulfil the promise later as he planned to marry someone else. The victim demanded a thorough police investigation and strict legal action.

The case was presented during a joint public hearing of MPSCW held in the city on Wednesday. During the session, another case involving a severe domestic dispute, physical assault and mental harassment came to light.

A woman complainant accused her husband and in-laws of pressurising her to bring Rs 10 lakh in dowry and torturing her when she resisted.

According to woman, her husband assaulted her in an inebriated state on February 27, 2026. Furthermore, after her brother's death on April 2, 2026, he allegedly abused and threatened her over the phone while she was at her parental home.

Despite filing written and online police complaints, no action was taken, prompting her to seek legal protection and intervention from the commission.

In all, 51 cases covering domestic violence, workplace harassment, cybercrime, departmental issues, mental harassment, family disputes and property conflicts were heard by MPSCW chairperson Rekha Yadav, member Sadhana Sthapak and secretary Suresh Tomar.

3,243 cases resolved

Addressing the vast volume of grievances, the commission highlighted that 31,825 complaints were pending when chairperson Rekha Yadav and the new board took charge in May 2026.

Prioritising swift disposal, the commission organised 17 joint benches across Madhya Pradesh, hearing 554 cases and resolving 143 on the spot.

By reviewing reports and contacting applicants, an additional 3,243 backlog complaints were successfully resolved, reducing the pending cases to approximately 28,429.