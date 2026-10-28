Karwa Chauth 2026: Moonrise At 8:26 PM In Bhopal, 8:34 PM In Indore; Cyclone Arnab May Delay Moon Sighting In MP | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women across Madhya Pradesh will observe Karwa Chauth on Thursday, October 29, praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands. They will break their day-long fast after sighting the moon at night. However, cloudy skies and rainfall due to Cyclone 'Arnab' may make moon sighting difficult in several parts of the state.

According to astronomy expert Sarika Gharu, the moon will rise first in Singrauli at 8:01 PM, while Alirajpur will witness the latest moonrise at 8:41 PM.

In Bhopal, the moon is expected to rise at 8:26 PM, while in Indore, it will be visible at around 8:34 PM.

Karwa Chauth 2026: Moonrise Timings In Madhya Pradesh

Rain And Clouds May Delay Moon Sighting

According to weather forecasts, heavy rainfall is expected in eastern Madhya Pradesh, including Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa and Shahdol divisions, on Karwa Chauth.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies are likely in western parts of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Gwalior and Chambal divisions.

Due to these weather conditions, women observing the fast may have to wait longer to see the moon.

Why Moonrise Timings Differ Across MP

Astronomy expert Sarika Gharu explained that there will be a difference of around 40 minutes in moonrise timings between the eastern and western districts of Madhya Pradesh.

She said the Earth is round and rotates from west to east. Since Madhya Pradesh covers a large geographical area, the moon appears earlier in districts located in the eastern part of the state.

As the Earth continues to rotate, the moon becomes visible later in western districts.

This geographical difference explains why Singrauli will witness moonrise at 8:01 PM, while Alirajpur will see it at 8:41 PM.

Moon May Be Visible 10 - 15 Minutes Late

Gharu further explained that the announced moonrise timings indicate when the moon rises above the horizon.

However, tall buildings, hills, clouds or fog may delay its actual visibility by 10 to 15 minutes.

She added that due to the cyclone, several districts may experience cloudy conditions, making it difficult to see the moon.

In such situations, women can offer arghya (water offering) after the scheduled moonrise time in their district, considering the moon to be present in the east-northeast direction, even if it is not clearly visible.