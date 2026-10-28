Karwa Chauth 2026: Know Muhurat, Significance And More About The Festival Dedicated To Moon | Canva

Karwa Chauth, also known as Karva Chauth or Karaka Chaturthi, is one of the most auspicious festivals in Hinduism, which is predominantly celebrated by married women. The festival is mostly celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. Other northern and western states where it is mostly observed are Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and more. This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 29. Let's understand more about the festival, muhurat, and more.

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Karwa Chauth 2026

Observers are set to celebrate one of the vibrant and big festivals dedicated to marital bliss. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, October 29. This festival is not only restricted to married couples or married women. Men can also keep a fast for their spouse and the well-being of their wives. Unmarried persons can also keep the fast in the belief that they will get a good partner. According to Drik Panchang, the muhurats are as follows:

Karwa Chauth 2026 | Canva

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 04:36 AM on Oct 29, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 01:39 AM on Oct 30, 2026

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - 06:00 AM to 07:04 PM

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Significance of Karwa Chauth

The festival, which is observed on the fourth day of Chandroday Vyapini of Karthik Krishna, has greater significance, especially for married women, and the festival symbolises a beautiful reflection of the marital bond. They observe the festival from sunrise to moonrise by keeping Nirjala vrat (waterless fast) and worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The fast is also called the Karak Chaturthi fast, and a fasting person can only break their fast after offering Arghya to the moon, according to Hindu rituals. The fast must be broken by drinking water.