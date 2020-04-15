Nine IAS officers to control coronavirus in MP districts

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday handed over the responsibility for handling the corona pandemic in districts to nine IAS officers.

The situation in three most-afflicted districts - Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain - will be monitored at state-level. Principal secretary Manu Shrivastava has been asked to manage Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia and Gwalior districts. Similarly, principal secretary Neeraj Mandloi will control Betul, Hoshangabad, Harda and Sehore.

Principal secretary Rashmi Arun Shami will control Ratlam, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur and Neemuch.

Likewise, principal secretary Deepali Rastogi will take care of Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Khargone, Badwani, and Burhanpur.

Principal secretary Nitesh Vyas will manage Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwadi.

In the same way, principal secretary DP Ahuja will control Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Khandwa and Chhindwara.

Secretary Mukesh Gupta has been asked to take care of Seoni, Mandla, Dindori and Balaghat.

Pawan Sharma will take care of Devas, Rewa, Singrauli, Sidhi and Satna. Kavindra Kiyawat will manage Guna, Ashoknagar, Umaria, Shahdol and Anuppur, and B Chandrashekhar has been given the charge of Raisen, Rajgarh, Vidisha and Shivpuri.

These IAS officers will coordinate with the collectors and other officers in districts.

They will also ensure supply of essential commodities and treatment for corona suspects.