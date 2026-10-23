NHRC Orders Probe Into Alleged Involvement Of Children In Digvijaya Singh's Yatra In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint alleging that children were involved in former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh's 'Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra' and made to raise political slogans.

The commission has directed the chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) to investigate the allegations and submit an action taken report (ATR) within two weeks.

According to the complaint, videos and photographs of the alleged incident were shared on Facebook on Oct 22.

The complainant expressed concern that children might have been brought to the yatra after being offered money, alleging that their involvement could violate child rights and applicable child protection laws.

The complaint sought an investigation and strict legal action against the organisers and others responsible.